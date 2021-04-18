Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of CorVel worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,614,749 shares in the company, valued at $675,101,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,127.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,395 shares of company stock worth $11,885,293. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $113.23 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

