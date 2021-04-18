PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $216,478.36 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $216,478.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.94 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PriceSmart by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.