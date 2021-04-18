Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.05 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

