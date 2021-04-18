Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $826,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

BLMN opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.