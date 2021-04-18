Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $687,000 Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.