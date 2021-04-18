Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

PRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

PRLD stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

