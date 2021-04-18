PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.47. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

