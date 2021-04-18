PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

PPD stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.47.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of PPD by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,852,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

