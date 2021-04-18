PotCoin Trading Up 18.2% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $11.16 million and $98,324.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,130.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.96 or 0.03958551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00483562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.55 or 0.01659610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.00585859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.35 or 0.00572509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00067546 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00444391 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,090,362 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

