Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $83.00 at Citigroup

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.86.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of Popular stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.