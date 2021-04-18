Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $35.08 million and $1.77 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00683309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00088580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

