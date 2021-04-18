PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

