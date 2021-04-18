Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 680 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $88.02 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

