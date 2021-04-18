Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 170 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $287.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

