Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.28. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

