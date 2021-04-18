Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLTK. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Playtika stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $573.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.63 million.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

