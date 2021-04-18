Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Volume Hits $105,838.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $105,838.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00673827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00038687 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.