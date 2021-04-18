Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Plantronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plantronics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

