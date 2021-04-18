PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of PJT opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

