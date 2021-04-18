PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.