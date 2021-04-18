Piper Sandler Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to “Overweight”

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.24 million, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

