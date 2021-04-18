Piper Sandler Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $385.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.97 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS stock opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.87 and a 200 day moving average of $269.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

