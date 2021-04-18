Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 31 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $495.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.20 and a 200-day moving average of $424.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $492.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

