Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.2 days.

Shares of PIAIF opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.