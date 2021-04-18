Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.2 days.
Shares of PIAIF opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.32.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.