Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average is $143.63. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

