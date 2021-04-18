PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

PKO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

