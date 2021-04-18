Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

