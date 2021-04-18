Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Photon Control (TSE:PHO)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. 124,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 345,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

