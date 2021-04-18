Phore 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,317.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Phore has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $17,317.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00022042 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,855,337 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

