Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.91 billion and the highest is $17.84 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $76.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.61 billion to $82.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.45 billion to $97.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 2,422,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.