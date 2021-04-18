Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

