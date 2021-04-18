Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE opened at $38.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

