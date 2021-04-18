Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $7.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 147,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

