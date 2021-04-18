Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.8 days.

PXPHF stock remained flat at $$11.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

