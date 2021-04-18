Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

PDRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

