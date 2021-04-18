Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

PFGC stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 241,594 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,726 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,780,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

