PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.
PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.
PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
