PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

