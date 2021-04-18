Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $2,282.75. 1,313,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,296.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,849.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

