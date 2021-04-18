Peony Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $4,098.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005340 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,473,317 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

