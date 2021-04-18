PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $95.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

