PBMares Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 448,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 45,795 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

