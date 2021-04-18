PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

