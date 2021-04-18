Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $54.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the highest is $55.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $238.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.20 million to $240.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $266.60 million to $275.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,411. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

