Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.5 days.

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. Parkland has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKIUF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Parkland from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.