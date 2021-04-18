PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SVJTY remained flat at $$17.06 during trading hours on Friday. PAO Severstal has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Get PAO Severstal alerts:

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.