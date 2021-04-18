PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $355.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.13 million and the highest is $365.32 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $358.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,956,000 after acquiring an additional 380,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 1,380,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

