Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NNN opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

