Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

