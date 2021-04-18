Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 385,417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,754,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of BRX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

