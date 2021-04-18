Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 188 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 389,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 31.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

